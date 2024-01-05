ADVERTISEMENT

Shubhayathra, a short film, aims to create traffic awareness

January 05, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

Larish KM’s 10-minute film, Shubhayathra, highlights the importance of adhering to traffic rules

Anasuya Menon

Director of the film Larish KM with actor Mohanlal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shubhayathra, a short film directed by filmmaker Larish KM, which was released on YouTube recently, highlights the importance of following traffic rules. The 10-minute film, which Larish did for Kochi City Traffic Police, portrays the dangers of rash and negligent behaviour on the road.

“A lot of such initiatives to create awareness on traffic rules have come out from time to time. But there is still a need to reinforce this; our roads are still unsafe,” says Larish, who has done a similar film, Vegatha, for Thiruvananthapuram in 2018. Produced by Chavara Film School and Parakkat Jewels, the film ends with a note by actor Mohanlal. “As Mohanlal says in the film, ‘there are no retakes in real life’,” adds Larish.

The idea was to create a short film that would serve as an eye-opener to motorists.

Larish handled the script and direction. The film will be on YouTube and the team plans to screen in it schools and colleges in the city.

Larish’s 2021 film, Kara, featuring actor Kootickal Jayachandran, garnered praise.

