Seven, including minor girl, held in connection with gang-rape

February 08, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Chatrinaka Police have arrested seven persons, including one girl child in conflict with law, in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl.

On February 4, when the victim left home to buy medicines, she reportedly met the minor accused who allegedly insisted the girl to accompany her to a birthday party in nearby Laxmi Nagar. After much pressure, the victim agreed after which the accused took her to a room in Bhoiguda where the accused persons were reportedly present.

The accused allegedly behaved indecently with the victim after increasing the volume of the music system so that her cries did not go out. They allegedly made her consume a soft drink which had alcohol mixed in it.

When the girl tried to resist the accused persons in a semi-conscious state, she was allegedly kicked in the stomach by one of them. After that she fell down and when she woke up, she noticed that she had been sexually assaulted. On the pretext of going to the washroom, she escaped from the spot and informed her parents about the incident.

On receipt of the complaint, the Chatrinaka Police registered a case under Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and took up investigation. The victim was sent to Bharosa Centre at HACA Bhavan, Hyderabad, with women officers for recording of detailed statement. She was also sent for medical examination later.

The six accused were arrested from a stationed bogie at Falaknuma Railway Station, while the minor girl was taken into custody from her home and brought to ACP Falaknuma office where her confession was recorded. The six accused have been remanded in judicial custody and the minor girl accused has been sent to observation home after completion of formalities.