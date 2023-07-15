Separatists’ shutdown calls a thing of the past in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

July 15, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - SRINAGAR

Facing a tirade from regional leaders over the normalcy narrative, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said separatists’ shutdowns have become a thing of the past in Kashmir.

“Kashmir would witness bandh calls almost every day. Gone are the days when schools and colleges would remain closed. Hartal calls are a thing of the past. Now, 365 days of a year pass off peacefully with schools and colleges functioning normally every day,” L-G Sinha said.

He sought the support of youth “to take Kashmir forward”. “Kashmir is reaping the benefits of peace. Music is being played by youth by the Jhelum river front,” he said.

He said J&K stands proudly on development parameters tall and full of self-confidence. “Benefits of development are reaching all sections of society and they are fully participating in the progress of the nation,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said women and youth were the architects of J&K’s strong and glorious future. “The recent reforms and initiatives have brought new momentum to schemes aimed at their empowerment and abundant opportunities for entrepreneurship for a new socio-economic revolution,” he added.

The latest statement has come after National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti questioned the normalcy narrative of the L-G administration. “Kashmir is an open prison. No one is allowed to talk,” Ms. Mufti had said recently.