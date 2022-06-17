Inflation worries haunt equities markets

June 17, 2022 21:31 IST

Benchmark equity indices clocked their sixth straight session of losses as worries with respect to inflation continued to grip financial markets worldwide.

The S&P BSE Sensex slid 135.37 points, or 0.26%, to 51,360.42 while the NSE Nifty-50 index dropped 67.10 points, or 0.44%, to 15,293.50.

The stocks that declined most on the BSE included Titan (6.06%), Wipro (4.07%), Dr. Reddy (3.35%), Asian Paints (2.79%) and Sun Pharma (2.54%)

Global worries with respect to inflation continued to haunt all financial markets across the globe, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd., said.

“It was the worst week for our markets in the current calendar year; in fact, the Nifty has closed at the lowest level in the last 12 months. There has been no respite in macro factors globally and hence, markets continue to feel the heat as they are now placed at multi-month lows,” he added.