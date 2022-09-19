New Articles

Send critical response team to assess H1N1 spread in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai tells Union Health Minister

K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: File photo

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to depute a critical response team to Tamil Nadu to assess the increase in H1N1 cases in the State, and provide assistance to the State government.

In his letter, Mr. Annamalai said the State was reporting a rise of 200 cases every day and the total cases now stood at 1,044. As per the State’s Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, there were 364 active H1N1 influenza cases. “The worry is that there is a spike in H1N1 cases among young children. Puducherry has reported that around 600 children with H1N1 influenza symptoms have visited the government hospital daily in the past few days,” he added.

Mr. Annamalai said the spike in cases in Puducherry was now spreading to Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.


