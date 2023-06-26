Self-baggage drop facility for seamless travel now at Hyderabad airport

June 26, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has started a self-baggage drop facility near entry gate number 9 to enhance efficiency and streamline the travel experience for passengers. The airport has recently installed eight fully-automated self-baggage machines, equipped with advanced scanners, scales, and sensors, to expedite the check-in process.

The initial rollout of this convenience is specifically targeted at Indigo passengers traveling to Bangalore and Chennai. With the introduction of these state-of-the-art machines, passengers can now complete their baggage check-in within an impressive time frame of 45 to 60 seconds, claimed the airport authorities in a release.

Passengers can approach a self-check-in kiosk to print their boarding pass. At the kiosk, they can select the baggage option, provide all the necessary details and print the bag tag. Post baggage tagging, passengers can proceed to the self-bag drop unit where they place the baggage on the conveyor belt and scan the barcode on their boarding pass to initiate the process. The unit performs a check on the baggage and if everything is in order, it processes the bag and sends a confirmation to the airline.

In case the baggage does not meet the required criteria, the unit rejects it and a check-in agent steps in to help. In case of excess baggage, the passenger will have to approach the baggage counter of the airline.

“We are happy to add another convenience of the new self-baggage facility for passengers transiting through the Hyderabad airport. The technology integration of the self-drop bag and check-in process makes travel faster and simpler,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.