Security for Datta Jayanti

December 05, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Hassan

Chikkamagaluru district administration has made special security arrangements, including deployment of additional KSRP and DAR platoons, during the Datta Jayanti to be held from December 6 to 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uma Prashanth, Superintendent of Police of Chikkamagaluru, nformed the media that the devotees would celebrate Anasuya Jayanti on December 6 and visit Sri Guru Dattatreya Swamy Dargah atop Bababudangiri. The next day, the devotees would take out Shobha Yatre in the city. On the last day, the devotees would visit the shrine atop the hills in big numbers.

The district administration would deploy more than 2,500 policemen, besides 15 KSRP and 25 DAR platoons for security during the event. A team of policemen would keep a vigil on social media platforms to check if anybody was attempting to disturb the peace by posting objectionable content. Ahead of the event, the anti-sabotage check team conducted searches in public places in the city.

The district administration has banned sale of liquor in Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Sringeri, Koppa and N.R.Pura taluk between 6 a.m .on December 6 to midnight on December 8. CCTV cameras have been installed in prime locations of the city. More than 50 CCTV cameras have been installed on the premises of the shrine. Besides them, two drones and 20 video cameras would be utilised to keep a watch on the movement of devotees and the proceedings. The tourists would not be allowed to visit Mullayyanagiri, Seethalayyanagiri, Manikyadhara, Honnammanahalla and the cave shrine between 10 a.m. on December 5 and 10 a.m. on December 9. The police have imposed traffic restrictions in the city limits during the procession.

The administration has taken these measures in view of the incidents that occurred during the event in the previous years. Recently the State government appointed an eight-member management committee, involving a member from the Muslim committee for the shrine. For years, the devotees have been demanding the appointment of a Hindu priest for the shrine.