SEBI proposes to facilitate stock brokers to deal in G-Secs

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed the facilitation of registered stock brokers to deal in Government-securities to enable retail participation in the government bond market, in its October 4 circular. Accordingly stock brokers will get access to Negotiated Dealing Systems (Order Matching), (NDS-OM), a system used to deal in G-Secs.

The regulator said registered stock brokers may offer the services of dealing with G-Secs as Separate Business Units (SBU), to “ensure ease of doing business and use existing infrastructure in the market.” The SBU should offer NDS-OM services and should be separate from other businesses of the entity, including securities trading. They should have an arms length relationship with other activities of the stock broker and have a net-worth independent of the securities market, the regulator said in the draft circular.

SEBI proposed that the activities of the SBU will be under another regulatory authority and the grievance redressal mechanism and SCORES will not be available for the investors.

The draft circular will be open for public consultation until October 25.