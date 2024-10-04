GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SEBI proposes to facilitate stock brokers to deal in G-Secs

Published - October 04, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Mumbai

Ashokamithran T.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed the facilitation of registered stock brokers to deal in Government-securities to enable retail participation in the government bond market, in its October 4 circular. Accordingly stock brokers will get access to Negotiated Dealing Systems (Order Matching), (NDS-OM), a system used to deal in G-Secs.

The regulator said registered stock brokers may offer the services of dealing with G-Secs as Separate Business Units (SBU), to “ensure ease of doing business and use existing infrastructure in the market.” The SBU should offer NDS-OM services and should be separate from other businesses of the entity, including securities trading. They should have an arms length relationship with other activities of the stock broker and have a net-worth independent of the securities market, the regulator said in the draft circular.

SEBI proposed that the activities of the SBU will be under another regulatory authority and the grievance redressal mechanism and SCORES will not be available for the investors.

The draft circular will be open for public consultation until October 25.

Published - October 04, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Related Topics

stock broking / securities

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.