SEBI imposes ₹1-crore penalty on Jai Ambani in RHFL case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a penalty of ₹1 crore on Jai Anmol Ambani, the non-executive director of RHFL, for violations including diversion of loans to related entities by Reliance Housing Finance Limited (RHFL). Krishnan Gopalakrishnan, the chief risk officer of RHFL, was also fined ₹15 lakh for approving the loans despite being aware of the related party transactions.

“Evidence shows that, while being a non-executive director, he [Jai Ambani] was involved in the approvals of some of the GPCL loans to promoter-related entities, one of which was approved by him after the Board Meeting held on February 11, 2019,” SEBI said in the order issued on Monday.

In 2018-19, RHFL was found to have lent a general purpose working capital (GPC) loan worth ₹8,470.65 crore to 45 entities which were related to the promoter, including holding directorships. Almost a month ago, SEBI had released an order saying that the Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani was barred from markets for five years. Of the eight noticees mentioned in the order, six were given a clean chit for lack of evidence to establish wrongdoings by SEBI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.