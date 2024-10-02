GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SEBI curbs on F&O trade may hit F&O volumes: Experts

Published - October 02, 2024 09:29 pm IST

The measures were announced a week after a SEBI study noted F&O traders had lost ₹1.8 lakh crore in the past three fiscals.

| Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposition of curbs on derivatives to protect investors and ensure market stability may reduce volumes in futures and options (F&O) contracts, according to experts.

A week after a SEBI study noted F&O traders had lost ₹1.8 lakh crore in the past three fiscals, the regulator increased the minimum contract value of F&O trades while tightening entry barriers to derivative products among a host of six measures to protect retail traders from volatility.

“The volumes in terms of number of contracts will reduce significantly because earlier it used to be ₹5 lakhs multiple,” said Arun Kejriwal, Founder Kejriwal Research and Investment services.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, SEBI increased the minimum contract size for index derivatives to ₹15-20 lakh, up from ₹5-10 lakh, which was last set in 2015. This was aimed at better aligning with market growth.

“Index option contracts at ₹6,484 crore in the current fiscal’s six months has already reached two-thirds of last whole year’s contracts of ₹9,365 crore and is growing at exponential pace, year on year demonstrating high participation especially of retail as well which is a concern” said Kunal Sanghavi, chief strategy and transformation officer, HDFC Securities.

On rationalisation of weekly index derivatives, SEBI said exchanges can offer weekly expiry derivatives only for one benchmark index to curb speculative trading.

In addition, the markets watchdog also decided to collect an additional 2% as extreme loss margin. Extreme loss margin refers to the additional margin charged by exchanges over and above the normal margin charges to cover losses not already factored in.

“This would be applicable for all open short options at the start of the day, as well on short options contracts initiated during the day that are due for expiry on that day,” SEBI said in the circular.

“There will be a drop in volume of derivatives and this weekly product getting dropped off will make people, if they want to remain in the market, go back to pure vanilla stocks and forget derivatives” said Mr.Kejriwal.

The measures will start kicking in from November 20.

