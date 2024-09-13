SEBI closes co-location case against NSE, former officials

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday closed proceedings against the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and seven of its former employees, including erstwhile CEO Chitra Ramakrishna, in the co-location matter, ruling it had found no evidence of collusion/connivance between OPG Securities and the ‘noticees’.

“Due to the absence of sufficient material/evidence/objective facts on record in this case, the test of ‘preponderance of probability’ fails to produce enough justification for establishment of collusion/connivance between OPG and its directors with Noticees,” SEBI’s Whole Time Member Kamlesh C. Varshney, wrote in his 83-page order.

In a separate order, SEBI directed OPG to disgorge ₹85.3 crore with an annual interest of 12% beginning May 22, 2015, towards the unlawful gain from “consistently connecting to the secondary server of the NSE Colocation facility.” . SEBI further directed that Sanjay Gupta, the Managing Director of OPG Securities, be prohibited from accessing the securities market for six months, in addition to the five-year debarment already imposed by SEBI in 2019.