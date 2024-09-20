ADVERTISEMENT

SEBI allows MFs to sell Credit Default Swaps to boost corporate bond liquidity 

Published - September 20, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced that mutual funds can now sell  credit default swaps (CDS) citing the need to aid liquidity growth in corporate bond market, according to its latest circular. 

The move follows RBI’s directive in 2022 to provide revised regulatory framework for debt derivatives. So far, only buying CDS’s were permitted. Allowing both purchase and sale of the instrument will improve flexibility ifor MFs, the markets watchdog said in the September 20 circular. A credit default swap (CDS) is a financial derivative that allows an investor to swap or offset their credit risk with that of another investor.

While introducing aiding flexibility in the market, SEBI mandated that the exposure of the CDS held by the MFs should not be more than the debt security exposure. The regulator added that in case MFs sell their debt securities, their CDS positions should be closed within 15 days of the debt security being sold, among other technical regulations 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US