SEBI allows MFs to sell Credit Default Swaps to boost corporate bond liquidity 

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced that mutual funds can now sell credit default swaps (CDS) citing the need to aid liquidity growth in corporate bond market, according to its latest circular.

The move follows RBI’s directive in 2022 to provide revised regulatory framework for debt derivatives. So far, only buying CDS’s were permitted. Allowing both purchase and sale of the instrument will improve flexibility ifor MFs, the markets watchdog said in the September 20 circular. A credit default swap (CDS) is a financial derivative that allows an investor to swap or offset their credit risk with that of another investor.

While introducing aiding flexibility in the market, SEBI mandated that the exposure of the CDS held by the MFs should not be more than the debt security exposure. The regulator added that in case MFs sell their debt securities, their CDS positions should be closed within 15 days of the debt security being sold, among other technical regulations