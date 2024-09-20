GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SEBI allows MFs to sell Credit Default Swaps to boost corporate bond liquidity 

Published - September 20, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced that mutual funds can now sell  credit default swaps (CDS) citing the need to aid liquidity growth in corporate bond market, according to its latest circular. 

The move follows RBI’s directive in 2022 to provide revised regulatory framework for debt derivatives. So far, only buying CDS’s were permitted. Allowing both purchase and sale of the instrument will improve flexibility ifor MFs, the markets watchdog said in the September 20 circular. A credit default swap (CDS) is a financial derivative that allows an investor to swap or offset their credit risk with that of another investor.

While introducing aiding flexibility in the market, SEBI mandated that the exposure of the CDS held by the MFs should not be more than the debt security exposure. The regulator added that in case MFs sell their debt securities, their CDS positions should be closed within 15 days of the debt security being sold, among other technical regulations 

Published - September 20, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.