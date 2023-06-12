Schools reopen after summer break, low attendance recorded

June 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After a summer break of almost 50 days, schools in Telangana reopened on Monday for the fresh academic year 2023-24. Many schools recorded low attendance on the first day.

While parents along with their children were seen rushing to the school to collect new books, bags and shoes, on the other hand many parents preferred to keep their children at home until the extremely hot weather cools down. Many schools have taken a decision about going ahead with online classes until there is respite from the heatwave.

Approximately, only 30 to 40 percent of attendance was recorded in a majority of the schools, said Joint Secretary of Hyderabad School Parents Association Venkat Sai K.

Principal of Chaitanya High School, Yellareddyguda, Sandhya Musunuri said that their school has not reopened yet and will be starting from June 14 for half-a-day until the end of the week.

Principal of Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, Skand Bali said: “We understand the anxiety parents have regarding the reopening of schools amidst soaring temperatures. We have decided to reopen school in not only a staggered manner but also with a truncated timing. Grades 9 to 12 started on Monday, Grades 6 to 8 will commence on June 15 followed by Grades PP1 to 5 on June 19. We also need to understand that all decisions we take have to be in the larger good of the child. Cancelling classes or delaying school opening is not always an academically viable solution.”

Fake circular

A misleading and a fake circular was shared across social media on Sunday which created confusion among parents. The circular claiming to be issued by ‘Karuna Vakati - Secretary to government’ stated that in view of continuing extreme weather conditions, the government has decided to extend holidays from June 12 to June 19.

Meanwhile, there was a special drive against school buses in Hyderabad. Three buses were seized in Rajendranagar after they were found violating RTA guidelines. The drive will continue for a few more days and the officials will be checking the fitness, insurance, permits and driving licences of the school bus drivers to ensure the safety of schoolchildren.