SCB elections to be held in 8 wards

February 18, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Secunderabad Cantonment Board election will be held in 8 wards on April 30, 2023. In a notification issued by Rakesh Mittal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, on Friday, the central government announced ordinary elections of 57 cantonment boards across the country.

The last election of Secunderabad Cantonment Board was held in 2015 where 8 members from their respective wards were elected. Though their tenure was completed in 2020, as no elections were conducted, the same governing council continued. 

As per the SCB electoral rolls published in September 2022, there are a total of 1,32,722 registered voters.

