SC transfers Eenadu’s petition against G.O. to Delhi High Court

April 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday transferred to the Delhi High Court a writ petition filed by Ushodaya Publications, which owns the ‘Eenadu’ newspaper, against an Andhra Pradesh government order allegedly aimed at hiking the sales of market rival ‘Sakshi’ daily.

“This is not really a battle between two newspaper giants, but really a battle between two political parties… It is that apparent,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud remarked during the short hearing. The Bench clarified that the transfer of the case from the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Delhi was not a reflection on the former.

The court said it would request the Delhi High Court Chief Justice to take up the case and dispose it of without delay.

The Bench said that with the “kind of heat generated” by the case, it would be logistically easy for the parties and their lawyers to approach the Supreme Court in appeal, if necessary, from the nearby Delhi High Court.

The court clarified that it had not gone into the merits of the case and the transfer was ordered to Delhi purely in the “interest of justice”. “Transfer to Delhi High Court shall not reflect upon the conduct of the proceedings in the Andhra Pradesh High Court,” the court observed.

The government order under question sanctioned ₹200 every month to volunteers to aid them buy a widely circulated Telugu newspaper which informs them about contemporary issues and State government’s welfare measures.

Ushodaya argued that the sanctioned fund was deliberately fixed at ₹200 to facilitate an increase in the monthly subscription of Sakshi, allegedly owned by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Eenadu sells at ₹207.50 a month.