SC to resume hearing Haldwani case on Feb. 7

January 07, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - New Delhi

Petitioners in the Haldwani case are gearing up to present arguments before the Supreme Court with the matter posted for further hearing on February 7.

The apex court on Thursday had stayed the Uttarakhand High Court’s order on the removal of encroachments from a 2-km stretch of land claimed by the Railways in the area, providing relief to over 4,000 families facing the threat of eviction.

According to the petitioners, they have been residing in the area since 1907, long before the land was handed over to the Railways in 1959.

Sharafat Khan, one of the petitioners in the case, told The Hindu that the Railways staked claim to 29 acres till 2016, but now claimed rights over 78 acres.

Mr. Khan said government records of 1907 showed that the area was marked as nazul land (government land earmarked for non-agricultural purposes). He said the allegations of encroachment were levelled for the first time in 2007 and the issue was raked up in 2013. “In 2016, we challenged the orders and received a stay on the demolition,” he said.

The petitioner pointed out a public sewage line ran below the disputed land and allegations of encroachment had been made without conducting a survey.

According to publicly available figures, the Railways owns approximately 10.65 lakh acres nationwide, out of which 2,460 acres (0.23%) have been encroached upon.

A former senior railway officer told The Hindu that repeated attempts by the Railways to generate revenue from its land since 1991 failed to bear fruit.