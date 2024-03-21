Saurabh Bharadwaj writes to L-G demanding action against professor accused of sexual harassment

March 21, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor V.K Saxena, asking him to take “urgent action” against an assistant professor at a medical college who has been accused of sexually harassing MBBS students.

Mr. Bharadwaj also asked the L-G to direct the Chief Secretary to take action against the college’s principal for allegedly putting pressure on students to withdraw their complaints.

“You would appreciate the concerns raised by the students, who would be future doctors and torchbearers of our society, regarding their safety and security,” the Health Minister said in his letter to Mr. Saxena.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR against the accused on February 22, after a 22-year-old student at the college alleged that he had touched her inappropriately and made sexual remarks while conducting her viva examination on January 31.

In her complaint, the student alleged that no action had been taken against the accused despite her bringing the incident to the administration’s notice. Other women who have suffered a similar ordeal were threatened by the accused into silence, the complainant also told the police.

The accused was apprehended, but is at present out on bail, DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu had said.

Mr. Bharadwaj also accused the Health Secretary for not reporting the incident when it came to his notice. “The Health Secretary did not find it appropriate to report the sexual harassment of students at a medical college run by the Delhi government...even 22 days after the incident, there was no action by the Health Department against the professor, and the girls were being pressurised to take back their complaints. These young girls had to approach the police in their individual capacity,” he wrote.

Mr. Bharadwaj also demanded that the report of the college’s Internal Complaints Committee regarding the matter be submitted at the earliest. “It is shocking that when the Delhi Police could file a chargesheet in less than a month, the Chief Secretary still needs 90 days to file an enquiry report,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.