Satyendar Jain’s wife granted bail in money laundering case 

Special Correspondent New Delhi
August 23, 2022 23:18 IST

A court here on Tuesday granted regular bail to Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain’s wife Poonam Jain in a money laundering case.

The bail was granted by special Judge Geetanjali Goel, who had earlier granted interim bail to Ms. Jain, earlier this month. Ms. Jain was not arrested in the case and had appeared before the court in pursuance of her summon earlier.

The detailed order in the matter is still awaited.

The Enforcement Directorate has already filed a prosecution complaint (akin to a chargesheet) under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the Jains and the four companies purportedly associated with them for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime worth ₹4.8 crore. 

The ED’s money laundering case is based on a disproportionate assets’ FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in August 2017.

