Saraswati Saree Depot IPO to open on Aug. 12

Saraswati Saree Depot, a Kolhapur-based textile firm, said bids will open for its initial public offering (IPO) of 1 crore equity shares on August 12. The offer will close on August 14, the company said in a statement.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of up to 65 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 35 lakh equity shares by the promoter group.

The price band has been fixed between ₹152 and ₹160 per share. Saraswati Saree would raise a maximum total capital of ₹160 crore, assuming the shares are bought at the upper price band.

The money raised from the IPO would be used for working capital requirements of the business, according to the firm’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. would be the book running lead manager of the IPO. “We are a 58-year-old business and we thought the time was right [to go public],” Nikhil Dulhani, Head of Investor Relations at Saraswati Saree Depot, said in a media briefing.

The firm will be listed on both BSE and NSE, according to the statement.