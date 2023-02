February 27, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

To commemorate National Science Day, Hyderabad-based organisation Aakriti on Monday felicitated CEO of city-based Dhruva Space Sanjay Nekkanti. The firm, on November 22, 2022, successfully launched two satellites onboard ISRO’s PSLV C-54. Chairman of Telangana Commission for Backward Classes Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao spoke about the achievements of Dhruva Space and called upon young scientists to work on further developments in space technology and research.