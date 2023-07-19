Sanchaya turns 35 and hopes to remain young forever

July 19, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Started in 1988, Sanchaya is the dream child of G.S. Rama Rao, also known as GSR, a teacher at MES High School, Jayanagar. Begun as a small theatre club, the team is now one of Kannada’s prominent amateur theatre troupes. It completed 35 years on Tuesday.

Sanchaya, which translates to ‘Coming together’, was envisioned by GSR to use art and culture to mould personalities. The troupe started out by putting together plays by the then students and now long-term members of the troupe. The team was intended to be a melting pot of drama, literature, and other creative forms which has now turned into a creative platform for hundreds of artists from across Karnataka.

Sanchaya’s very first play Vallabhapuriya Dantakathe set the beginning for a journey that is in its 35th year now. Many plays followed, and with it, the transformation of the troupe from a student-centered group to a professionally managed theatre team. Today Sanchaya has a repertoire of close to 50 plays like Kamaroopigal, Tempest, Tadroopi, Kododilla Bidodilla, Parahita Pashana, Sahayadri Kanda, Bara, Prathibhimbagalu, Dodappa and many more.

The troupe’s directorial repertoire includes prominent theatre artists like C.G. Krishnamurthy, R. Nagesh, S. Surendranath, Suresh Anagalli, Krishnamurthy Kavathar, S. K. Madhava Rao, Abbur Jayatheertha, Kathlu Satya, Iqbal Ahmed, Joseph John, Shashidhar Barighat, Ganesh Mandarti among others.

Talking to The Hindu, Keerthi Bhanu, the General Secretary of Sanchaya, said, “Since it’s inception, Sanchaya has seen a bunch of youngsters who have worked for the team with dedication. We hope to continue to cater to young artistes in the coming days. The troupe has been very sincere and passionate about theatre, and does not just want to entertain but be the voice of society.”

Into new areas

“We have now started branching into various forms of theatre, like conducting talks, discussions and workshops for business management schools and others. As we complete 35 years, we plan to do a new production, which is currently under discussion,” Mr. Bhanu added.