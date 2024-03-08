Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University temporary campus inaugurated in Mulugu

March 08, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MULUGU

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that construction of the permanent buildings for the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University would commence after completion of acquisition and alienation process.

Speaking after inaugurating the temporary campus of the university near here on Friday, he said that University at the temporary campus, at the Youth Training Center in Jakaram, would be functional from the academic year 2024-25. “It will offer BA programmes in English and Social Sciences initially,” he said, adding that camp office will serve as the administrative hub for admissions and related activities, with associate professor Vamsikrishna Reddy, appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD), overseeing operations. “This University would be jointly managed by the State government and the University of Hyderabad (UoH),” he added.

Further, Minister Reddy said that the Centre was taking steps to develop tourist infrastructure at the UNESCO heritage site Ramappa Temple in the district. A budget of ₹62 crore has been allocated for tourism and developmental projects in the vicinity, he said.

Local MLA and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Mahbubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Tribal Welfare Principal Secretary A. Sharath, District Collector Ila Tripathi, ITDA PO Chitra Sharma, and former MP A. Seetaram Naik and UoH authorities attended the ceremony.