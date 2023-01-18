Sambalpur students exhibit intellect in the realm of sports in Odisha

January 18, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Sports Quiz organized jointly by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Wednesday witnessed 300 students from Sambalpur region actively participating and exhibiting their intellect in the realm of sports.

Organised at Biju Patnaik Auditorium, Sambalpur University, Burla, students in both junior and senior categories replied to questions on the Legends from the various sports, their contributions, achievements, and on the new start-ups in the sporting arena.

Quiz master Gautam Bose’s witty handling of quiz also evoked great interest among audiences. He explained interesting background of all the questions and made it more interactive and engaging.

It was a closely fought sports quiz at Sambalpur on Wednesday, with three tiebreakers at three different stages of the quiz. In the junior category, the team of Sowmya R. Behara and Alok Ranjan from Sainik School, Sambalpur, won the competition, while runner-up prize went to Manikarnika Swain and Chetna Sharma of DAV Public School, Mahanadi Coalfield Limited, Burla. Prayag Raj Arya and Ompreet Bahali of Sainik School, Sambalpur came third.

The consolation prizes were won by Hartej Pradhan, Dibyajyoti Das of Visas First Step, Sambalpur; Prajjwal Starker and Tanish Ranjan Barik of DAV Public School, MCL, Burla; and I.A. Mahakur and Piyush Kara of Odisha Adarsha Vidalia, Pipilipali.

In the senior category, the team from Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Rengali, comprising Aman Sharma and Manu Yadav bagged the first prize, while Aman Mishra and Subhankar Meher and Pranjal Supkar and Animesh Panda from Vikash-The Concept School, Sambalpur, won the second prize and third prizes respectively.

The three consolation prizes in the category went to Alumna Behera and Gopal Meher from Vikash First Step School, Anwesh Panda and Somesh Acharya from Vikash The Concept School, Harsh Vardhan and Shourya Shukla from Indian Public School, Sambalpur.

The winners in each category were awarded with a cash prize of ₹6,000 per team for first position and ₹4,000 to the team in the second in the quiz competition, which was conducted under the guidance of Department of Sports and Youth Services of the Odisha government.

The third in the series of Sports Quiz will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack. It will be followed by one at Government ITI, Engineering School Road, Berhampur and final one at Convocation Hall, Utkal University, Vani Vihar, Bhubaneswar on January 25.

Students are encouraged to register their names through an online link https://forms.office.com/r/yL4EPU7HZ9. There is an option for spot registration at the venue. Silabhadra Samantaray on 8249912123 (or) M Ravi Sankar on 9010588788 cane contacted for any help.