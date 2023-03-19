Samathuva Makkal Katchi urges State govt. to constitute welfare board for migrant workers

March 19, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Salem

The All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) on Sunday passed a resolution urging the State government to constitute a welfare board for migrant workers to address their issues. It should also provide 90% of the jobs in government and private sectors for Tamils.

The AISMK’s seventh general body meeting was held in Erode district on Sunday. The meeting elected its founder R. Sarathkumar as party president and general secretary.

He told presspersons that 12 years ago he had called for recording the details of migrant workers at the respective police stations closed to their workplace. He continues to reiterate it, he said.

The Governor sending back the Bill banning online gambling is not right. The DMK claims it has fulfilled 85% of its electoral promises. But, it is trying to fulfil its promises, he said.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Sarathkumar said the future of India will be in the hands of youth after 2025. So, the Tamil Nadu Government should intensify eradication of drugs and prevent youth from becoming addicted to them.

He said a political party will be respected based on its victory. People should vote for good people. Instead of asking how many constituencies a party will contest in elections, the media asks which alliance a party will be part of. Alliances should be decided after elections, and posts should be given on the basis of proportional representation, Mr. Sarathkumar added.

In the meeting, 16 resolutions were passed, including one to give power to Mr. Sarathkumar to decide on an alliance for parliamentary elections.

Another resolution urged the State government to construct new flyovers in Erode to reduce traffic congestion and prevent effluents from entering the Cauvery from industries.