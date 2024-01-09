Russian Urals oil price falls to $62.99 per barrel in 2023, hovering above price cap

January 09, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

The average price of Russian Urals oil blend fell to $62.99 per barrel in 2023 from $76.09 in 2022, Russia's finance ministry said on January 9, still above a Western-imposed cap of $60.

The ministry said the average price of the Urals oil blend had risen to $64.23 per barrel as of December 2023 from $50.47 a year earlier. According to Reuters data, Urals spot prices in the Mediterranean and the Baltic have edged down below the cap since the turn of the year, trading at around $57-$58 per barrel.

The European Union, G7 countries and Australia introduced the price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian oil in December 2022, aiming to curb Russia's ability to finance its military operations in Ukraine. The Russian economy relies heavily on the sales of commodities, especially oil and natural gas.

Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, was forced to cut exports of oil and its products immediately after the price cap was introduced as it struggled to find enough ships to transport all of its output. However, it then managed to place most of its exports with domestic or non-Western foreign shippers, which do not require Western insurance coverage.

Still, Russian oil traditionally sells at a discount to international benchmarks such as Brent. The discount has widened following Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine conflict, reaching around $30 per barrel at its peak in early 2023.

The ministry said on Tuesday that Brent prices averaged $77.88 per barrel in December, meaning the discount stood at $13.65 per barrel last month, up from $10.3 in November and $9.6 in October.

China, India top importers

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last month that almost all of Russia's oil exports this year have been shipped to China and India. He also said that Europe's share of Russia's crude exports has fallen to about 4-5% from about 40-45%.

Though crude oil and products flow from Russia continue, overall costs have risen many times for Russian exporters due to the Western sanctions, traders said. The main challenges facing Russian oil exporters in 2024 are logistics, money transfers and rising risks of new sanctions, they said.

