ADVERTISEMENT

Russia air attacks pound Kharkiv, injures several people: Ukraine's officials

Updated - October 28, 2024 09:41 am IST - Melbourne

Multiple injuries reported in Russian air attacks on Ukrainian Kharkiv region, damaging buildings; no immediate comment from Moscow

A Belgian volunteer, code name Thin, who serves with the 23rd separate rifle battalion of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, rests in a shelter close to the front line in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday (October 26, 2024). File | Photo Credit: AP

Several people were injured overnight in Russia's multi-wave air attacks on the Ukrainian northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian military officials said early on Monday (October 28, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people were hospitalised late on Sunday (October 27, 2024) after Russia hit the city of Kharkiv - the administrative centre of the wider Kharkiv region - with precision-guided bombs and damaged several residential buildings, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

India should influence Russia to change course on Ukraine: Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen

There were more attacks on the city later in the night, Mr. Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging channel, partially damaging several buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four more people suffered various injuries in the Kharkiv region later in the night after Russia launched more attacks, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Russia says shot down 51 Ukrainian drones

“In an attack on the city of Chuhuiv, a residential building was damaged,” Mr. Syniehubov said. He added there were no injuries in that attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There were no immediate comments from Russia. Moscow denies targeting civilians in the war that has been raging in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US