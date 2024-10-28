GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia air attacks pound Kharkiv, injures several people: Ukraine's officials

Multiple injuries reported in Russian air attacks on Ukrainian Kharkiv region, damaging buildings; no immediate comment from Moscow

Updated - October 28, 2024 09:41 am IST - Melbourne

A Belgian volunteer, code name Thin, who serves with the 23rd separate rifle battalion of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, rests in a shelter close to the front line in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday (October 26, 2024). File

A Belgian volunteer, code name Thin, who serves with the 23rd separate rifle battalion of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, rests in a shelter close to the front line in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday (October 26, 2024). File | Photo Credit: AP

Several people were injured overnight in Russia's multi-wave air attacks on the Ukrainian northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian military officials said early on Monday (October 28, 2024).

Two people were hospitalised late on Sunday (October 27, 2024) after Russia hit the city of Kharkiv - the administrative centre of the wider Kharkiv region - with precision-guided bombs and damaged several residential buildings, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

India should influence Russia to change course on Ukraine: Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen

There were more attacks on the city later in the night, Mr. Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging channel, partially damaging several buildings.

Four more people suffered various injuries in the Kharkiv region later in the night after Russia launched more attacks, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Russia says shot down 51 Ukrainian drones

“In an attack on the city of Chuhuiv, a residential building was damaged,” Mr. Syniehubov said. He added there were no injuries in that attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There were no immediate comments from Russia. Moscow denies targeting civilians in the war that has been raging in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:55 am IST

