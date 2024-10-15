GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

Rupee depreciates against U.S. dollar due to foreign fund outflows, high crude oil prices, and strong American currency

Updated - October 15, 2024 12:34 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The rupee witnessed range-bound trade and depreciated 2 paise to 84.07 against the U.S. dollar in initial deals on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), weighed down by significant foreign fund outflows, elevated crude oil prices and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as the support from positive domestic equities is being negated by foreign fund outflows. Moreover, crude oil prices have also surged by 10%, ballooning India’s already worrisome trade deficit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.06 against the greenback and traded in a tight range. In the initial trade, it touched 84.07, registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close.

On Monday (October 14, 2024), the rupee recovered from its all-time low levels and appreciated 5 paise to close at 84.05 against the U.S. dollar.

Rupee rises 4 paise to settle at 84.06 against U.S. dollar

Indian rupee was stable on Monday (October 14, 2024) as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supported it near to 84.08 levels, however, consistent U.S. dollar bids from FPIs and oil companies weighed on the local unit, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

“Rupee would open flat but the watch will remain on what the RBI does to protect it,” Mr. Bhansali added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05% lower at 103.25.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 2.89% to $75.22 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex advanced 222.53 points, or 0.27%, to 82,195.58 points. The Nifty rose 57.85 points, or 0.23%, to 25,185.80 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday (October 14, 2024), as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,731.59 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, soaring vegetable prices pushed the retail inflation rate to a nine-month high of 5.49% in September, according to government data released on Monday (October 14, 2024).

The consumer price index (CPI) – based retail inflation was 3.65% in August and 5.02% in September 2023. The previous high inflation rate was witnessed in December 2023 at 5.69%.

Published - October 15, 2024 12:22 pm IST

Related Topics

currency values / financial markets

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.