June 15, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amid controversies, State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said that rumours about his applying for voluntary retirement were false and he would continue to work for strengthening the healthcare system of the State

In a statement made on Thursday, the DPH said if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted him to contest elections from Kothagudem district, he would do so and until then the rumours being spread about his VRS were wrong.