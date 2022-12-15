Rubber Board initiates discussions to pass Rubber Act as executive order

December 15, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A meeting convened by the Rubber Board on the various stakeholders of the natural rubber sector deliberated on a proposal by the Union government to implement the latest Rubber Act through an executive order instead of presenting it in Parliament.

The meeting convened by Rubber Board executive director K.N. Raghavan on Thursday also sought the opinion of the stakeholders on handing over the board’s operations to the private sector. A proposal to reconstitute the board by including only official members too was presented on the occasion.

Representatives of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), major plantation companies, Rubber Producing Societies and others attended the meeting.

Babu Joseph, general secretary, National Consortium of Regional Federations of Rubber Producers Societies India, said most stakeholders vehemently opposed the proposal to delink the Rubber Board from the legislature. “The executive decisions taken by the board can be reversed without the Parliament’s approval at any point of time, while the privatisation of the board’s functions will affect the free delivery of research and development services to the growers. The decision to drop farmers and workers from the Rubber Board is part of an attempt to close down the window for addressing their concerns for ever,” he said.