Rowdy-sheeter ends life

December 05, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Hassan

A rowdy-sheeter, who had attempted to end his life last week in Tirthahalli, died in a private hospital in Mangaluru on Friday night. Suhail, 25, was allegedly involved in many criminal activities reported in Tirthahalli and Malur police station limits. He is survived by parents, wife and a baby.

Suhail attempted to end his life on November 25. His family members took him to Tirthahalli hospital and from there he was shifted to Mangaluru. It is said he feared of police action as he had been recently served a notice for his externment from Tirthahalli. Thirthahalli Police have booked a case.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can call up the state’s Arogya Sahayavani helpline 104 for counselling.

