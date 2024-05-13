Rotting fish pollute Teppakulam

Despite periodic cleaning undertaken at Rockfort Teppakulam in the city, Vanapattarai Street reeks of dead and rotting fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locals say they cannot withstand the stench. It is the same for passers-by who frequent the street to go to Burma Bazaar. Shop owners complain that the rotting fish keep customers away. They demanded that the pond be cleaned at least once in three months.

The fish used to be caught and sold. Since the Teppakulam comes under the HR&CE department, the Corporation said the profits from the catch were divided between the temple and the civic body. Officials said the tenders for awarding the contract for fishing would be called after the election.

An official from the HR&CE department said it was two years since the Teppakulam was cleaned, and it would be undertaken by the department and the Corporation. Local residents complained that the Corporation was hesitant to take up the cleaning as it had to foot the bill. However, a Corporation official said the tank would be cleaned after the elections.

