July 06, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

: A large portion of a road near Possangipur park in west Delhi’s Janakpuri caved in after an underground sewer line burst, a senior official said. The incident happened on Tuesday night, following which the area was barricaded to prevent accidents. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory asking commuters accessing the road near Possangipur Park to avoid the stretch between Joginder Singh Marg and Possangipur village.