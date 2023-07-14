Rising Yamuna brings irreparable loss to floodplain dwellers

July 14, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

Ranju Devi, who shifted from Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun to Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar area after marriage, has seen many floods destroy a year’s hard work. But this year has been the worst. Ms. Devi, 35, and her family of six left their jhuggi on the Yamuna bank as the water levels rose and are now taking shelter in a small tent erected by the Delhi government on the road near the Mayur Vihar Phase-I metro station. “Once you leave your jhuggi, you know you have lost all your possessions,” she says.

Ms. Devi is among the scores of people who were living on the banks of the Yamuna and now find themselves bereft of all hope as the flooding river washed away their land, cattle, documents and whatever material goods they had.

Janaki Devi, 72, is another such person. The wife of the head priest of the Ram temple in Yamuna Khadar, Ms. Devi claims that the flood water never entered the temple in the 40-odd years that she has lived in the area. But it did on Wednesday, forcing Ms. Devi and her husband to climb atop a rescue boat of the NDRF.

Srinivas Saik, who was rescued on Thursday afternoon, says he had put his kids and wife on the rescue boat last night when their jhuggis were half-submerged. “The mandi area where we live is slightly higher than the other Khadar region, which is why our houses got completely submerged only at night yesterday. I sent my family on the boat but stayed back to protect the cattle and hold on to land on which our jhuggi stands,” he says. In fact, the NDRF fears there are still a few people who do not want to leave their houses fearing loss of land and cattle.

At Khel Gaon, residents are angry with the government due to delays in food supply, scarcity of water, and lack of a public toilet. Rakhi Kumari, 15, complains that in the absence of a regular water tanker, women walk for 20 minutes to fill their vessels with drinking water.

Similar concerns echo in most relief camps across the Capital. Sunita Devi, 45, living in a tent put up on the Nizamuddin Flyover, says that apart from the dangers of living on a busy road, the prospect of taking children out for sanitation is risky. “Officials have asked us not to go near the waterbody,” she says. “But in the absence of a public toilet, where are we supposed to go?”