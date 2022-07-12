Rishi Sunak holds first campaign event, defends Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak, Britain’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer and candidate to become the next Prime Minister, delivers a speech at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London on July 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

July 12, 2022 22:12 IST

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer, who is of Indian descent, is a front runner in the race to become the PM and the Conservative Party leader

A week after he resigned from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, Rishi Sunak, former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, defended the Prime Minister, at an event to launch his own campaign for the Prime Minister’s job. Mr. Sunak, who is of Indian descent, is considered the front runner in the race, which currently has ten Tories vying to lead Britain as well as the Conservative Party, after Mr. Johnson announced last Thursday that he would be stepping down.

“As candidates to replace him, we owe it to the British people who elected Boris as Prime Minister in 2019, to explain why he is leaving office,” Mr. Sunak said, adding that there was something wrong with a process that sees a sitting Prime Minister replaced, with those replacing him pulling “the curtains and act like it’s nobody’s business but theirs”.

Mr. Sunak said Mr. Johnson was one of “the most remarkable” people he had met and that he would not participate in the rewriting of a history seeking to “demonise Boris”, exaggerating his faults.

Breaking rules

Mr. Sunak, like his former boss, was criticised and fined for breaking pandemic lockdown rules to attend Mr. Johnson’s birthday party in Downing Street in June 2020. The former Chancellor, who is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, was also in the spotlight because his wife had saved on paying tax on her foreign income, as an expat living in Britain.

He was also criticised for holding on to his U.S. ‘green card’ , despite being a public servant in the U.K.

Nominations for the leadership role of the Conservative party and the position of Prime Minister are open on Tuesday alone, with each of the 10 candidates needing the support of 20 of their MP colleagues to make it to the next round. Conservative Party members will ultimately pick from two candidates, with results expected on September 5.

Mr. Sunak got several endorsements on Tuesday: he was introduced by Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab at his event. Transport Secretary Grant Shapp, who was earlier in the running, withdrew from the race and was also present the campaign event. Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock also announced that he is supporting the former Chancellor.

Trade Minister Penny Morduaunt was in second place in the race, as of Tuesday, with the backing of 22 MPs. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also bagged a few endorsements, including the backing of Johnson allies, Brexit Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries as well as Education Secretary James Cleverly.

Home Secretary Preeti Patel, architect of a controversial policy of relocating refugees arriving in Britain to Rwanda, said on Tuesday that she would not be in the race.

Focus on steering U.K. economy

Central to Mr. Sunak’s campaign is getting the U.K. economy on a better footing. He said on Tuesday he planned to steer the economy through the “headwinds” it was facing. Inflation is expected to hit 11% this year, as per the Bank of England, although it is expected to ease in 2023. Mr. Sunak said he would cut taxes once inflation was under control.

“It is a question of when not if,” he said.

Mr. Sunak also committed, on Tuesday, to stick to Mr. Johnson’s pledge to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), that the U.K. would increase its defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030 (i.e., above NATO’s annual target of 2%). He said the NATO guideline was a “floor and not a ceiling” and that his approach to defence spending would be “threat based”.

As the Tories sort through their candidates to find a leader, Labour will table a no confidence motion in the British Parliament on Wednesday — a move to prevent Mr. Johnson from continuing in Downing Street until September 5. If the move succeeds, the country could be heading for a general election.