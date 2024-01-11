Riding on Vizhinjam, Kottayam port gears up for infrastructure expansion

January 11, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Eyeing to tap the anticipated rise in cargo movement through the Vizhinjam international port, Kottayam port, the first inland container depot (ICD) in the country, is gearing up for a major infrastructure expansion drive.

Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan says ICD officials have been in consultations with all major exporters across central Travancore to route their cargo to Vizhinjam through the Kottayam port. Negotiations are on with a company based in Kuwait to procure a barge capable of carrying 24 containers while the works on a new warehousing facility with a built up area of 10,000 sq ft will begin next month.

According to a recent market survey, cargo export through the Kottayam port will grow up to 2,000 containers a month. To accommodate this volume, authorities are slated to begin work on a new warehouse next month, besides setting up a modern berth, empty container yard, and crane to handle large barges. The Kuwait-based company, on its part, has agreed to invest ₹20 crore towards establishing this new set of infrastructure.

“Exporters in the eastern parts of Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Idukki districts can take advantage of the ICD to complete Customs inspection of their international cargo before moving to Vizhinjam. The aim is to make the most of this opportunity and develop the port,” says the Minister.

Port officials say routing cargo to Vizhinjam through the Kottayam ICD will help exporters dodge congestion at the main port and speed up the stacking of containers.

The State government, meanwhile, has also initiated discussions to bring the port under the State Maritime Board and carry out its development in association with the Industries department.

The Kottayam port handles between 200 to 250 TEU of export and import cargo on a monthly basis. Rubber, spices, and machinery constitute a bulk of the export cargo. During 2023, it handled cargo of 5.54 lakh tonnes worth ₹621 crore and clocked Customs revenue of ₹81.28 crore. The GST revenue earned during the period stood around ₹3 crore.

Launched in 2007, the ICD Kottayam operates as a dry port with road and rail as its two designated modes of transit. Its proposal to move cargo through the inland water route has now received regulatory approval.