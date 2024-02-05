Ride-hailing platforms and bike taxis slashing already meagre pay, say Capital’s autorickshaw drivers

February 05, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

Autorickshaw drivers in the Capital complain about their incomes having been stagnant for close to a decade now, despite prices rising across the country due to inflation.

Drivers belonging to several unions across Delhi blamed the popularity of cheaper alternatives, such as bike taxis and ride-hailing aggregator platforms, and their ability to quote the lowest rates for each ride. As a result, these drivers’ earnings have been receding.

Gopal Thakur, who has been ferrying passengers around the Karnal bypass in the city for close to two decades, said he used to make close to ₹1,200 a day around seven years ago — before the advent of ride-hailing applications like Ola or Uber.

“Now that I am working for these apps, I struggle to make even ₹800 a day after paying a hefty commission to them,” he said.

Mohammad Arman, an autorickshaw driver operating independently in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, attributed the loss in income mainly to the incidence of commuters choosing bike taxis over autorickshaws.

“When a commuter is presented with the option of covering the same distance for ₹15 instead of ₹40, it’s only logical that they would choose to book a bike taxi,” he said.

The 32-year-old is yet to join a ride-hailing platform, but feels that the income levels of autorickshaw drivers in the city are unlikely to rise, whether they work for apps or drive independently. “If we sign up to work for these platforms, we have to pay a high commission for rides that have been set at comparatively lower rates, and if we don’t, we don’t get as many customers,” said Mr. Arman.

In many cases, he says, traversing long stretches without a customer adds to the cost of operating. “When we run for hours without passengers, we tend to charge a higher rate to compensate for the fuel and time lost. This, often not agreed to by commuters, leads us to settle for less pay or drive around looking for other passengers,” he said.

“Despite autorickshaws forming the backbone of last-mile connectivity and serving as a more affordable alternative to taxis, drivers’ earnings have plummeted. Many young drivers are being compelled to join ride-hailing apps in hopes of more customers and better pay,” added Sanjay Chawla, an autorickshaw union leader.

Anurag Mazumdar, a researcher in the field of the platform economy at the University of Illinois, told The Hindu that problems related to autorickshaw drivers’ stagnating incomes will continue until the government steps in.

“The government must consistently recalibrate the meter and mandate that private entities cannot charge lower rates for the same distance, thus ensuring fair earnings,” he said.

For most drivers in the Capital, paying a commission to aggregators is understandable, said Mr. Mazumdar. “The drivers are happy to pay as long as the apps quote a fair price for the ride. However, with multiple apps competing to offer the best deal, they continue to quote lower rates, thus denying riders a fair income,” he said, adding that the situation culminates to a point where the driver has to pay more commission and ultimately earn less.