Revisiting a model road in Chennai after seven years

In 2015, Harrington Road emerged as a planned space, promising better quality of life for residents. Has it lived up to that promise?

In 2015, Harrington Road emerged as a planned space, promising better quality of life for residents. Has it lived up to that promise?

A dark dot on a starkly plain white paper derives greater darkness from the engulfing whiteness: That is a trite old idea, but eternally relevant in all areas of human engagement. And that includes neighbourhoods and how they are run.

A failing in neighbourhood governance that would otherwise be treated in a perfunctory manner acquires greater edge and attention when it comes against the backdrop of jumbo-sized expectations. The black-dot-white-paper perspective might just fit Harrington Road like a glove.

The project arrived with great fanfare and seven years down the line, it seems to have largely lived up to its expectations, if one chooses to shut out the black dot. Should one say, black dots?

It was executed by Chennai Corporation in partnership with other government agencies that had to do their minor parts; and most importantly, having residents on board.

A report in The Hindu in January, 2015 notes that resident-volunteers were playing the role of coordinators, interacting with line agencies “Tangedco, Metrowater and and telecom service providers”. Here is the line that summed up the prominence enjoyed by residents: [they had been] “overseeing every portion of the work”.

A resident of Harrington Road Residents Association — who chooses to remain a disembodied voice and nameless “in keeping with our HRRA policy pertaining to statements to the press” — reveals that the expectations from the project were many, but none important as the safety of pedestrians, particularly school students and seniors. Vehicular movement marked another point of intense focus.

The region is said to have ten schools. Thousands of children use the road on their way to school. Constant digging of the road for laying utility cables would not do much for pedestrian safety. When the project was completed, residents had a pleased expression over the provision of a utility duct. The smile has largely remained, but has lost some of its width, over how trash, particularly plastic discards, gets into this duct.

Other factors taking away from that smile include the promise of table-top crossings that was not delivered, certainly not the way residents had expected it to be.

“We expected a crossing every 75 to 100 metres. In fact, we wanted tabletop crossings as that alone would regulate the flow of traffic and check speeding. Besides ensuring the safety of pedestrians, particularly students, such crossings would be inclusive, being disabled-friendly. That never happened. We have only two tabletop crossings, one at MCC school and the other at Lady Andal school. They are so inadequate for a road of this kind. What we find now is that motorists zip through one side of the road when the subway is closed, ” the resident points out.

One is left wondering if these two “table-top crossings” really regulate the speed and movement of vehicular traffic.

The member of HRRA notes that the Association works with vendors to arrive at a state of comfortable co-existence, educating them on the dos and don’ts of how to use the pavement space.

“We give them dustbins and talk to them about keeping the area clean.” The resident adds that as residents have created a safe space for the vendors, they reciprocate the gesture, promptly informing them of any suspicious activity, “bringing it to our notice or the marshals’.”

(With the support of commercial establishments in the neighbourhood, Harrington Road residents continue to engage marshals to make sure most things are tucked neatly into place.)

“Some of the vendors are with us for years, and we have included them in the planning, but there are newer ones that come in, and that throws things out of order. But we do not object to their presence, as it is their livelihood. We try to make it as user-friendly a space as it can be for everyone.”

The HRRA member discloses that in terms of the workaday maintenance, the room for improvement is stark and spacious. “At the entrance of Harrington Road from the Nungambakkam side, the road has collapsed, and it has remained in this state for a long time. Around this place, the stormwater drains have also given way. In other parts, there are bollards that are breaking, which we try to replace as and when we can.”

Isn’t GCC the pavement watcher?

“Replacing broken bollards might be GCC’s responsibility, but you are living here. Don’t you fix broken things around your house?”

Incidentally, where two bollards do not stand close enough, leaving a space sufficient for a “coach and horses” to be driven through, pots with plants are placed on “bollard duty”. They chip in to check unauthorised parking.

The marshals are the most visible sign of the Harrington Road residents’ resolve to take charge of the situation to the utmost extent they can.

“Some of the residents support this initiative, along with the establishments, particularly the educational institutions. They are the ones responsible for the influx of traffic anyway. The commercial establishments have been largely supportive, but not all of them are,” the member says. “There are five marshals on the main road, and some of the avenues have their own marshals.”

The marshals are expected to play a role supplementary to the one played by the traffic police. The marshals inform the police about unauthorised parking, and other aspects of traffic management that may be out of line. Besides, the marshals help prevent various forms of neighbourhood abuse, keeping posters off walls, and ensuring cables are do not go into the wrong place.

“Having marshals is extremely helpful, but not inexpensive. Unless you have commercials support the initiative, it cannot be sustained. It is not fair to expect residents to pay towards it.”

Residents also take charge of the greenery in the median.

“We have our own gardener to take care of the plants in the median: we water and trim them, and put in new plants when they are necessary.”

At Harrington Road, the effort to forge a partnership between residents and commercial establishments in managing the neighbourhood is noticeable. The member notes that this partnership is a work in progress.