Revanth Reddy pushes for mobile Anganwadi centres under GHMC limits

March 02, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday instructed the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare to study the feasibility of introducing mobile Anganwadi centres under the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. He also directed them to consider installing CCTV cameras and a biometric attendance system at the Anganwadi centres across the State.

Addressing a meeting to review measures on strengthening the Anganwadi system, which is part of the ICDS project, at the Secretariat here, Mr. Revanth directed the officials to ensure that pregnant women and lactating mothers receive required nutritious food.

Stressing the need to run Anganwadi centres from their own premises, he underscored that constructing of buildings for Anganwadis will be prioritised using funds from the employment guarantee scheme allocated for this purpose.

The CM made several suggestions, including standardising the branding of Anganwadi centres statewide and designing the buildings to attract attention. Additionally, he proposed examining the feasibility of providing pre-primary education to children under 10 at Anganwadi centres.

Responding to officials’ inquiries regarding reservations for the differently-abled, the CM ordered the immediate implementation of such reservations in education and job opportunities. The CM directed officials to expedite the preparation and submission of the necessary documents to his office.

Furthermore, the CM stressed the importance of corporate cooperation in establishing more old-age homes across the State. It was noted that medical facilities for transgender persons are lacking, with treatment primarily available at Gandhi and Osmania hospitals. He suggested arranging for medical treatment of transgender persons at all teaching hospitals affiliated with medical colleges. He also advocated the formulation of a special policy to ensure that government schemes are applicable to them.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural DevelopmentD. Anasuya (Seethakka) and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari were among those at the meeting.

