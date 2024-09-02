GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retail investors sell 50% IPO purchase within a week: SEBI

Almost 63% of retail investors are concentrated in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, with around 39% of them in Gujarat alone

Published - September 02, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Ashokamithran T.

Individual investors sell almost 50% of the money they invested in IPOs, within a week of listing, according to a research paper published on Monday by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The paper titled “Analysis of Investor Behavior in Initial Public Offerings” explains investor decisions during an IPO.

SEBI also found that individual investors exited the IPOs when they found a gain on listing and held their investments when returns were negative, calling this the disposition effect. The term is used to refer to a behaviour where an investor prematurely sells assets that have made financial gains and while holding on to assets that are losing money, according to the research paper.

Mutual Funds tended to invest longer on IPO shares and sold just 3% within a week of listing. Banks, however, sold 79.8% in the same duration.

Almost 63% of retail investors are concentrated in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, with around 39% of them in Gujarat alone. Almost half the retail investors who had participated in IPOs had opened their demat accounts after the pandemic.  

Oversubscription in IPO by Non institutional investors (NII) had reduced after the SEBI and RBI had changed basis of share allotment from pro-rate basis to lottery basis, the markets watchdog found in its paper.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.