Residents raise a stink over garbage dump

A vacant space in Srinivasa Nagar has turned into a dumping ground for garbage from households in the surroundings. While the residents blame each other, questions are also raised about what prevents them from disposing of garbage responsibly instead of discarding it unhygienically at the empty spot.

The small space located on Seventh Main Road in the colony close to a house has become a dump yard for garbage from across households in the locality – with over 12 cross streets in the area.

Residents complain that the garbage heap was not just an eyesore, the stench due to the excessive discarding of domestic waste was unbearable.

Sankar Venkatesh, a resident whose residence is close to the dumping site, says, “I have been highlighting this issue for more than 20 years, and have been clearing up garbage at my own expense to keep the area clean. The situation hasn't changed despite repeated attempts. The civic body must devise a long-term solution to put an end to this inconvenience.”

Mr. Venkatesh adds that the garbage collectors refuse to clear the dump because they claim that their responsibility is solely to collect waste from door to door and not to clear accumulated garbage.

However, K. Ramesh, a resident of Ahmed Colony and a frequent commuter, says, “I see people passing through the area dropping garbage in plastic bags on the spot and rushing away.”

“There are a few small eateries across the road that use the land for dumping their waste. During monsoon, we can see disposable plates and other wastes floating at the location,” he adds.

When asked about the steps taken by the corporation, an official said, “We attempt to clean up the garbage every now and then but the dumps keep surfacing. The civic body is collaborating with an NGO to address dumping issues throughout the city.”