Renovation work at Gandhi Museum nearing completion

Extensive renovation works have been taken up at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on an outlay of ₹10 crore.

The renovation project, which found place in Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s 2022 Independence Day address, is nearing completion, according to the officials.

Though ₹6 crore was allocated for the project, following an appeal by the museum authorities, an additional ₹4 crore was allocated to take up renovation works such as improving roads inside the campus, underground drainage and restroom facilities, increase seating facilities in the open air auditorium, etc.

Gandhi Museum, which was originally Rani Mangammal’s summer palace in the 17th century, transitioned to serve as Collector’s bungalow and Judges’ residence during the British period.

Following independence, in 1955 the palace with about 13 acres was gifted by the Tamil Nadu government to the All India Gandhi Smarak Nidhi which was then transformed into the Gandhi Memorial Museum through a renovation effort aimed at establishing it as a museum space.

The museum also serves as a remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi’s several visits to the district. A notable event which would make the district important was his second stay in Madurai in 1921, when Gandhi changed his attire to a simple clothing which would continue till the end of his life. He changed into simple clothes to identify himself with the public on seeing the stark difference in what people wear - between the affluent and the poor.

The heritage wing of the Public Works Department, which has taken up the renovation work, is restoring the building to its original antiquated palace appearance by removing the alterations and partitions made to convert it into a museum.

K.R. Nanda Rao, secretary of Gandhi Memorial Museum, said that updating the touch screens in the photo gallery was being carried out in line with the changing preferences of students and the younger generation. The audio-visual hall that shows Gandhi, the movie, is also getting a makeover.

“Books from the library are being digitised from the Gandhi Heritage Portal in Ahmedabad. The library work is complete and nearly one section of the main building is finished. The project began in October 2022 and is expected to be completed by August 2024,” he added.

“It will be ensured that Gandhian principles and architectural integrity are not compromised in any manner,” added Mr. Rao.

The museum holds significance as it has Gandhi’s 14 belongings, including his blood-stained cloth.