Renovated Anna Memorial and Kalaignar Memorial to be inaugurated on February 26: Stalin

February 22, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Thursday, February 22, told the Assembly that the renovated memorial of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai and the new memorial of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi will be inaugurated on February 26 in the city. He said the government had not printed any invitation for the event because it would just be an event and not a festival. “I invite the members of the ruling party, Opposition, alliance parties, and the people of Tamil Nadu to take part in the event,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.