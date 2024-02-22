GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovated Anna Memorial and Kalaignar Memorial to be inaugurated on February 26: Stalin

February 22, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Thursday, February 22, told the Assembly that the renovated memorial of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai and the new memorial of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi will be inaugurated on February 26 in the city. He said the government had not printed any invitation for the event because it would just be an event and not a festival. “I invite the members of the ruling party, Opposition, alliance parties, and the people of Tamil Nadu to take part in the event,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.