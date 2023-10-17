ADVERTISEMENT

 redRail makes real-time train info accessible via WhatsApp 

October 17, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

redRail, the rail ticketing platform from redBus and an IRCTC authorised partner, on Tuesday, said that passengers can now access updates on their journeys including live train status, PNR status movements, coach position, platform number, and train schedule, through WhatsApp, in the new feature the company had unveiled.

The details can be accessed by sending a ‘Hi’ to redRail’s Railbot number (+91 9538039911). By integrating Rail Information Services (RIS) to its WhatsApp Railbot, redRail has the potential to redefine rail booking experience for the 22 million passengers who travel by train every day, redRail said in a statement. 

“One of the most significant advantages of this service is its simplicity. Users require no additional app installation or memory space apart from WhatsApp. This not only saves mobile data and battery power but also ensures that travellers can easily obtain the running status of their train and updates on their train journey with minimal effort,” it said. 

Even people from smaller towns or those less used to apps are comfortable with operating WhatsApp, which increases rail information accessibility, the company said.

