Redesigned Sportstar unveiled in Odisha

The magazine’s look is akin to that of leading international magazines and soothing to eyes, says Sports and Youth Services Secretary R. Vineel Krishna

May 15, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
Odisha Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vineel Krishna (middle) releasing the redesigned Sportstar magazine, along with the The Hindu group officials, in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Odisha Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vineel Krishna (middle) releasing the redesigned Sportstar magazine, along with the The Hindu group officials, in Bhubaneswar on Monday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The Sportstar magazine, which was designed afresh keeping pace with the taste of today’s generation, was launched here with Odisha’s Sports and Youth Services Secretary R. Vineel Krishna unveiling copy of the magazine on Monday.

The Sportstar magazine, a sister publication of The Hindu, was founded in 1978. During the past 45 years, the magazine has been catering to sports lovers across the country.

Internationally acclaimed Mario Garcia and team was roped into make the magazine newer and bolder. The layout of the magazine has been worked upon. The print edition has been made photo-oriented. Mario Garcia and team hopes that readers will find the new Sportstar easier to navigate in the platform of their choice.

Since majority of readers read sports stories on mobile phones, the designers have given special emphasis on multiplatform approach.

Unveiling the copy, Mr. Krishna, who has been in forefront of developing sports infrastructure in Odisha, said the magazine’s look was akin to that of leading international magazines and soothing to eyes. He wished the Sportstar team a grand success as readers would find quality coverage of sports events and analysis in the premier sports magazine.

S.D.T. Rao, General Manager of The Hindu for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha,  was present at launching of redesigned Sportstar.

