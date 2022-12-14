Recognition to TS for better maternal health

December 14, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana bagged two awards at the National Maternal Health Workshop in Delhi.

The State bagged the special award for implementation of midwifery and second prize in high risk pregnant women identification.

Joint Director (Maternal Health and Nutrition) Dr. S. Padmaja received the award from Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

The government has appointed 212 trained midwives in 49 hospitals across the State who provide counselling, teach exercises and psychologically prepare pregnant women. Another 141 midwives are undergoing training and will soon be deployed at hospitals.

The second prize in identifying high risk pregnant women was due to a special system developed by the government where medical officers, staff nurses and ANMs continuously monitor pregnant women.

Health Minister Harish Rao lauded the efforts of officials and said, “Commendable efforts of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao towards better maternal health are recognised in the country again. The schemes implemented in the State are bearing fruit and the awards from the Centre are a testament to the performance of our medical staff.”