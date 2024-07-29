ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to make a statement on Agnipath: Rajnath

Published - July 29, 2024 10:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Defence Minister’s comments come in reply to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi bringing up the Agnipath scheme again in the Lok Sabha; Mr. Singh says the Congress leader was ‘misleading’ the nation on a ‘sensitive’ matter

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

As Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raked up the issue of Agnipath scheme yet again in the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was ready to make a statement in Parliament on the “sensitive matter” as the Congress leader was “misleading” the nation.

Reacting to Mr. Gandhi’s speech on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Singh said the Opposition leader had tried to spread a lot of misconceptions about the Budget and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would provide clarification when she replies to the debate.

However, on the sensitive issue of national security and the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, the Leader of Opposition was trying to mislead the country, Mr. Singh said, while adding that he was ready to make a statement in the matter.

“Our jawans protect the country’s borders. It is such a sensitive issue of our national security. There are attempts to mislead the nation on the Agniveer issue. I am ready to make a statement whenever you permit,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi, on his part, said the Defence Minister had told the House that the family of an Agniveer martyr was paid compensation of ₹1 crore but it was only insurance payment and not compensation.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
