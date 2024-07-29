Ready to make a statement on Agnipath: Rajnath

As Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raked up the issue of Agnipath scheme yet again in the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was ready to make a statement in Parliament on the “sensitive matter” as the Congress leader was “misleading” the nation.

Reacting to Mr. Gandhi’s speech on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Singh said the Opposition leader had tried to spread a lot of misconceptions about the Budget and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would provide clarification when she replies to the debate.

However, on the sensitive issue of national security and the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, the Leader of Opposition was trying to mislead the country, Mr. Singh said, while adding that he was ready to make a statement in the matter.

“Our jawans protect the country’s borders. It is such a sensitive issue of our national security. There are attempts to mislead the nation on the Agniveer issue. I am ready to make a statement whenever you permit,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi, on his part, said the Defence Minister had told the House that the family of an Agniveer martyr was paid compensation of ₹1 crore but it was only insurance payment and not compensation.